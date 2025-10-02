SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.58.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.