Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Reduced by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

