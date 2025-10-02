ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Raises Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.