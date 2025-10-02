Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

