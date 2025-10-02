Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 83,591 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after buying an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after buying an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after buying an additional 792,628 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VTEB stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.