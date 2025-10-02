RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

