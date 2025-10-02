Ewa LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ewa LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

