Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

WFC stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

