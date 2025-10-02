iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

