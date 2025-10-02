CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $234,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $464.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $467.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.