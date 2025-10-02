BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $356.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $356.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.