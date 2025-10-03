Insider Selling: Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £41,815.28 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath sold 10,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 403, for a total transaction of £41,815.28.

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 38 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 392 per share, for a total transaction of £148.96.

On Monday, August 11th, Gary McGrath bought 40 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £148.

On Friday, July 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 48 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 per share, with a total value of £151.68.

Zotefoams Price Performance

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 395.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £192.55 million, a PE ratio of 34,362.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 384.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zotefoams ( LON:ZTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 19.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 540.

View Our Latest Report on ZTF

About Zotefoams

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.