Head-To-Head Comparison: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.39 $62.69 million $0.55 61.22 CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.91% 2.64% 1.35% CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.43% 2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 3 0 2.50 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.