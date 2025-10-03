Critical Review: Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) vs. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlobalFoundries and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 8 6 0 2.43 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $43.79, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries -1.68% 6.55% 4.32% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GlobalFoundries has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Nano Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $6.84 billion 2.89 -$265.00 million ($0.21) -170.19 Nano Labs $5.65 million 29.62 -$15.75 million N/A N/A

Nano Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats Nano Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

