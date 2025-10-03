ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL Holdings Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $623,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 201.3% during the second quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

EQL opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.