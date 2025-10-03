Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

