1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.