Randall Fields Sells 1,200 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $19,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ReposiTrak Stock Performance
NYSE:TRAK opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.01.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 30.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
ReposiTrak Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
