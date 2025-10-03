Randall Fields Sells 1,200 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $19,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

NYSE:TRAK opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 30.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 47,619.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

