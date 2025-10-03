Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 6,323.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Vertiv by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.