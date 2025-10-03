Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 494,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

