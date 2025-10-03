iShares Gold Trust $IAU Holdings Trimmed by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,736,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

