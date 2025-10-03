Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

