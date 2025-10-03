Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 828,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 680,650 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 488,551 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,707,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,167,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter.

BSCU stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

