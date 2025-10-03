Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Receives $12.56 Average PT from Analysts

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.5556.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATX. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th.
Shares of CATX opened at $3.49 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
