Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) vs. Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Financial Contrast

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yaskawa Electric and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yaskawa Electric 10.37% 12.90% 7.54% Orbit International -11.59% -19.05% -13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yaskawa Electric and Orbit International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yaskawa Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Yaskawa Electric has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yaskawa Electric and Orbit International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yaskawa Electric $3.53 billion 1.56 $376.12 million $2.83 15.05 Orbit International $29.90 million 0.33 -$650,000.00 ($0.95) -2.99

Yaskawa Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yaskawa Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yaskawa Electric beats Orbit International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials. The company also offers rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear motors/linear sliders, machine controllers, positioning sensor encoders, and servo amplifiers for use in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing apparatus, machine tools, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, and metal working machines; and arc and spot welding, handling/assembling, collaborative, biomedical, palletizing, press handling, sealing/cutting/laser machining, deburring, painting, glass substrates transfer, and semiconductor wafer transfer robots for use in semiconductor wafer conveyance, arc welding, spot welding, handling, assembly, and palletizing applications. In addition, it provides industrial system electrical products, such as medium-voltage AC drives, system use AC drives, and system controllers for use in iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, crane, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing applications. Further, the company offers equipment for energy saving and creation comprising PV inverters, systems for large wind turbines, control equipment for small-scale power generation, and motor drive systems for use in photovoltaic power generation, large-scale wind power generation, small-scale power generation, and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

About Orbit International

(Get Free Report)

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, and multi-function displays design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Yaskawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yaskawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.