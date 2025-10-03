OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 141,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.