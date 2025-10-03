Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $299.54 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $317.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

