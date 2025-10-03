Matauro LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Matauro LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Matauro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GLD opened at $354.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $358.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

