Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $226.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

