Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44,334 Shares of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCN

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCN opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $25.11.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1014 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCN was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

