Ericsson $ERIC Shares Acquired by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ericsson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 274,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Ericsson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 41,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ericsson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ericsson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ericsson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ericsson has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Ericsson stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Ericsson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

