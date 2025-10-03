Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,573,000 after buying an additional 1,254,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,290,000 after acquiring an additional 370,182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 779,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.