Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $499.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

