Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 725.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

