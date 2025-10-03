Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $628,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after buying an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,347,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,501.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,229,000 after buying an additional 1,214,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.71 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

