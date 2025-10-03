25 LLC Invests $330,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VCEB opened at $64.26 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

