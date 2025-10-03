Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 578,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,193,000 after acquiring an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 362,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,003.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,305,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $21.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0846 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

