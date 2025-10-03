Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

