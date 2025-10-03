Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Sells 3,094 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.6%

AMLP stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

