Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) & Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Critical Contrast

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sappi and Millennium Group International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.46 billion 0.15 $33.00 million $0.17 8.76 Millennium Group International $28.87 million 0.98 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

This table compares Sappi and Millennium Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 1.75% 6.12% 2.53% Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sappi has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sappi and Millennium Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Sappi beats Millennium Group International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

