OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases New Shares in Pentair plc $PNR

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

