OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 26,805 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6,119.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

