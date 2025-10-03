Cromwell Holdings LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

TSCO opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

