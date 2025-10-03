Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCG

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) by 257.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000.

Shares of MYCG stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

