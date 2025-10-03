Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,587,000. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 255.1% during the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 298,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.