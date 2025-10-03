Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

