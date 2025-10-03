Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading 89.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 89.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.54. 942,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,755% from the average session volume of 50,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52.
Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
