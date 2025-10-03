Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $130.07 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $130,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6%

SYK opened at $366.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

