IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor Sells 1,001 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $39,619.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $552,299.32. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 844 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $32,494.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 366 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $10,661.58.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in IBEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IBEX by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 53.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

