T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $15,432,604.04 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $15,432,604.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,895,341,785.60. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,415 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $15,337,855.65.

On Thursday, September 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $15,396,525.48.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $15,359,802.66.

On Thursday, September 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $15,409,410.68.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $15,310,838.90.

On Monday, September 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total value of $15,510,373.80.

On Friday, September 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $15,568,542.90.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80.

On Thursday, September 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $17,665,329.60.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $230.14 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.18 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

